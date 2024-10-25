Klay Thompson News: Breaks record in Mavs debut

Thompson posted 22 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and three steals in 26 minutes during Thursday's 120-109 victory over San Antonio.

Thompson drained six of his 10 three-pointers in his debut with the Mavericks, and he established a franchise record in a debut with that mark. Even though the Mavericks offense will run through Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, there's no question that having a third option of Thompson's caliber increases the team's upside on the offensive end of the court considerably. Even if he doesn't hover around the 20-point mark regularly, Thompson should provide decent fantasy upside in category-based leagues due to his three-point shooting and scoring potential, and his upside in standard formats will be tied to what he can accomplish in peripheral stats.