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Klay Thompson News: Career-worst year comes to close

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 12:46pm

Thompson amassed 12 points (4-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt), one assist and one steal across 10 minutes during Sunday's 149-128 victory over the Bulls.

Thompson produced a career-worst campaign in 2025-26, drawing a career-low eight starts. The veteran sharpshooter averaged a career-low 11.7 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.9 three-pointers in 21.7 minutes per tilt through 69 games this season, shooting 38.3 percent from deep. Thompson is set for his third season with Dallas in 2026-27, barring a trade or contract buyout.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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