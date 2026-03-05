Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Catches fire in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Thompson totaled 24 points (7-12 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 115-114 loss to Orlando.

Thompson had his shot working from beyond the arc, which is where he scored 21 of his 24 points on the night. He led his team in scoring, but it wasn't enough to help the Mavs escape with a victory. Thompson's seven made treys marks a new season high for the 36-year-old sharpshooter.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
