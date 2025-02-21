Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Cleared to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Thompson (foot) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Thompson didn't play in the Mavericks' final game before the All-Star break, but the veteran forward shouldn't have problems suiting up and handling his regular workload in this contest. He's averaging 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game since the beginning of February while shooting 35.4 percent from three.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now