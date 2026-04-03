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Klay Thompson News: Drains four threes in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 11:56pm

Thompson provided 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 22 minutes during Friday's 138-127 loss to the Magic.

Cooper Flagg stole the show with his 51-point performance, but Thompson, who returned from a one-game absence due to rest, made his presence felt with his shooting off the bench. Thompson has drained multiple three-pointers in six of his last seven appearances dating back to March 18, and he's shooting 22-for-49 (44.8 percent) from beyond the arc over that stretch.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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