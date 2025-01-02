Klay Thompson News: Efficient in defeat Wednesday

Thompson racked up 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 110-99 loss to the Rockets.

Thompson was efficient in his return to game action after missing Monday's loss to the Kings due to an illness. The sharpshooter struggled with consistency in the early part of the season, though he has found his groove of late, reaching the double-digit scoring mark in each of his last 11 appearances. Over that 11-game span, Thompson has averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals across 27.5 minutes per contest.