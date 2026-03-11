Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Expected to rest Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Thursday's game in Memphis.

Thompson is set to sit out the first leg of a back-to-back set, but he should be back for Friday's game against the Cavs. With Thompson unavailable, Caleb Martin should be able to get back into the rotation.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
12 days ago