Klay Thompson News: Expected to rest Thursday
Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Thursday's game in Memphis.
Thompson is set to sit out the first leg of a back-to-back set, but he should be back for Friday's game against the Cavs. With Thompson unavailable, Caleb Martin should be able to get back into the rotation.
