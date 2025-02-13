Klay Thompson News: Five threes against former club

Thompson finished with 17 points (6-19 FG, 5-14 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 victory over Golden State.

While it wasn't exactly a huge revenge game, Thompson's 14 three-point attempts were a season high as he showed flashes of his old Splash Brother form. The 35-year-old has drained at least three treys in seven of the last nine contests, averaging 16.0 points, 4.1 boards, 3.7 threes and 2.3 assists during that span while shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc.