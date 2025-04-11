Klay Thompson News: Good to go against Toronto
Thompson (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Thompson is working through a left foot sprain, but the injury is not severe enough for him to be sidelined for Friday's contest. The veteran sharpshooter has connected on 35.6 percent of his three-point attempts over his last 10 outings and has averaged 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 25.6 minutes per game over that span.
