Klay Thompson News: Good to go against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 4:29pm

Thompson (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Thompson is working through a left foot sprain, but the injury is not severe enough for him to be sidelined for Friday's contest. The veteran sharpshooter has connected on 35.6 percent of his three-point attempts over his last 10 outings and has averaged 11.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 25.6 minutes per game over that span.

