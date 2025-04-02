Fantasy Basketball
Klay Thompson News: Lands five triples in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Thompson supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 120-118 victory over the Hawks.

Thompson tallied double-digit scoring for the fourth straight game, hitting five triples including a late-game dagger that preceded a game-winning shot by Anthony Davis. Although Thompson is not the player he once was, he still has the ability to come through in the clutch. Through 68 games player, he is averaging 14.4 points and 3.1 three-pointers in 27.7 minutes per contest.

