Klay Thompson News: Limited against Memphis

Thompson (foot) is available for Tuesday's game versus the Grizzlies but will be restricted to around 20 minutes of action, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Thompson has been upgraded from questionable to available Tuesday after missing Dallas' last four contests due to left foot plantar fasciitis. Thompson is averaging 12.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 27.6 minutes across his previous 10 appearances. However, the 34-year-old forward will likely play closer to 20 minutes against Memphis.