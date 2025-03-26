Fantasy Basketball
Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Muted performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2025 at 11:16am

Thompson provided six points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 loss to the Knicks.

Thompson is trending in the wrong direction for Dallas, and he couldn't take advantage of the extra usage with Anthony Davis taking the night off. Over his last five games, Thompson has been shooting 33.8 percent from the field for 12.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.5 minutes.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
