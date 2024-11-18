Klay Thompson News: Muted performance in win

Thompson closed with five points (1-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and two steals over 25 minutes during Sunday's 121-119 victory over Oklahoma City.

Thompson couldn't get anything going Sunday, but the Mavericks managed to improve to 7-7 on the season. This was Thompson's third dud in a row, and fantasy managers will be hoping he can break out of this mini slump soon. In his last three games, he's shooting 31.4 percent from the field and 29.1 percent from beyond the arc.