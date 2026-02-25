Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Nets 17 points with five triples

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Thompson closed Tuesday's 123-114 victory over the Nets with 17 points (6-12 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes.

Thompson went just 3-for-11 from the floor in his previous outing, so it was nice to see him get things back on track against the defensively-challenged Nets Tuesday evening. Thompson tends to be good for some triples, but he typically doesn't impact other areas of the box score, making him little more than a three-point specialist in deep leagues.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
