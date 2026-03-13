Klay Thompson News: Not listed on injury report
Thompson (rest) is not listed on Dallas' injury report for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
As expected, Thompson will return to action after sitting out Thursday's win in Memphis for rest purposes. Over his past four appearances, the veteran sharpshooter has scored 20-plus points twice, but he also had a five-point outing during that stretch.
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