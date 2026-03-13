Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Thompson (rest) is not listed on Dallas' injury report for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Thompson will return to action after sitting out Thursday's win in Memphis for rest purposes. Over his past four appearances, the veteran sharpshooter has scored 20-plus points twice, but he also had a five-point outing during that stretch.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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