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Klay Thompson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Thompson (illness) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bulls.

Thompson missed the past two games for the Mavericks due to an illness, but it appears he'll be available for the last game of the regular season. His return may result in fewer minutes for AJ Johnson and John Poulakidas.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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