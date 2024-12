Thompson notched 19 points (7-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt) and four rebounds over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Thunder.

Thompson had a productive outing offensively, but his peripheral stats were lacking. That's been the case for most of the regular season, as he's averaging just 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks in 27.6 minutes per contest.