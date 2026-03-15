Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Out Sunday, as expected

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Thompson (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

As expected, Thompson has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss the first half of Dallas' back-to-back set. The veteran should return to action Monday in New Orleans, while Khris Middleton should see increased usage Sunday.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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