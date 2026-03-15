Klay Thompson News: Out Sunday, as expected
Thompson (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
As expected, Thompson has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss the first half of Dallas' back-to-back set. The veteran should return to action Monday in New Orleans, while Khris Middleton should see increased usage Sunday.
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