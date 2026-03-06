Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Paces Dallas in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Thompson posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt) and one assist over 18 minutes during Friday's 120-100 loss to Boston.

Thompson followed up his 24-point performance during Thursday's loss to Orlando with another impressive outing on the offensive end. The veteran wing led the Mavericks in scoring Friday and was one of just two Dallas players to score more than 13 points. Thompson has been a relatively consistent source of three-pointers recently, though he doesn't offer much in terms of peripheral numbers.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 3
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago