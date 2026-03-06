Klay Thompson News: Paces Dallas in defeat

Thompson posted 19 points (7-13 FG, 5-11 3Pt) and one assist over 18 minutes during Friday's 120-100 loss to Boston.

Thompson followed up his 24-point performance during Thursday's loss to Orlando with another impressive outing on the offensive end. The veteran wing led the Mavericks in scoring Friday and was one of just two Dallas players to score more than 13 points. Thompson has been a relatively consistent source of three-pointers recently, though he doesn't offer much in terms of peripheral numbers.