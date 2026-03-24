Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Plays well in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Thompson chipped in 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 137-131 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Thompson put together a solid line against his former team. He's in the midst of a decent stretch for the Mavericks, posting averages of 14.2 points, 1.2 assists and 3.6 three-pointers on 47.3 percent shooting over his last five games.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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