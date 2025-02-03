Klay Thompson News: Posts a dud

Thompson had two points (1-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Thompson had a nightmare showing as the Mavericks were blown out in a hurry. Big changes are coming to Dallas with the Mavericks swapping Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis, both of whom are recovering from their respective injuries. Thompson's usage rate is unlikely to be affected too much, however.