Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Pours in 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Thompson provided 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 loss to the Lakers.

Thompson drilled five three-pointers and turned in one of his best lines of the season. Although his long-range shot can be streaky, the veteran has been very accurate beyond the arc, averaging 53.8 percent from deep over the past five games. Thompson's continued accuracy at the perimeter will greatly improve Dallas' chances as they make their way through their schedule.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
