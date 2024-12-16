Klay Thompson News: Pours in 29 points

Thompson totaled 29 points (9-14 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 143-133 win over Golden State.

Thompson posted a season-best 29 points against his former team, as well as his seven three-pointers. The Mavericks have won seven of their past eight games, but Thompson has been outside the top 100 in nine-category formats in that span with averages of 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.3 three-pointers.