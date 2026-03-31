Klay Thompson News: Resting Tuesday
Thompson (rest) won't play Tuesday against the Bucks.
This looks to be a scheduled off day for the veteran forward with the regular season nearing an end. Look for Khris Middleton and John Poulakidas to pick up minutes in the frontcourt with Naji Marshall (illness), Caleb Martin (heel) and Thompson all sidelined.
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