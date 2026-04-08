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Klay Thompson News: Resting Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Thompson (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Suns.

Thompson will get a maintenance day for the second leg of the Mavericks' back-to-back set, so AJ Johnson and John Poulakidas are both poised to see more minutes in Wednesday's contest. Thompson should return for Friday's contest against the Spurs.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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