Klay Thompson News: Returns to action
Thompson provided nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Lakers.
After getting a day of rest Tuesday, Thompson was back in his usual role Thursday. The Mavericks likely won't be playing for much down the stretch, so it's really hard to get excited about Thompson's outlook.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More