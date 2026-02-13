Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Thompson provided nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 23 minutes during Thursday's 124-104 loss to the Lakers.

After getting a day of rest Tuesday, Thompson was back in his usual role Thursday. The Mavericks likely won't be playing for much down the stretch, so it's really hard to get excited about Thompson's outlook.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday