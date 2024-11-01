Klay Thompson News: Scores 12 points vs. Rockets

Thompson finished with 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Rockets.

Thompson was the third-leading scorer for the Mavericks on Thursday behind Luka Doncic (29) and Kyrie Irving (28), though Thompson was inefficient from three-point range. As the third option on offense, Thompson is averaging 12.8 field-goal attempts per game (his lowest since the 2011-12 regular season), 9.8 of which are coming from three-point range, which is exactly what he was brought into Dallas for. Through the first five games of the regular season, he's averaging 15.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 29.4 minutes per game.