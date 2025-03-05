Klay Thompson News: Scores team-high 28 points

Thompson registered 28 points (11-27 FG, 6-14 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 loss to the Bucks.

Thompson led the way for the Mavericks as the first man to account for Kyrie Irving's (knee) lost output. Thompson's streaky shot could be the antidote for the Irving shutdown, but Spencer Dinwiddie and Naji Marshall will also remain involved while Dallas work through absences all over the roster.