Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Set to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Thompson (rest) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Thompson sat out of Friday's loss to the Grizzlies due to rest purposes, but the veteran wing will return for Sunday's contest. P.J. Washington (ankle) is listed as doubtful and Caleb Martin (back) and Naji Marshall (finger) are both questionable, so Thompson could operate in an elevated role against Oklahoma City.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Friday, February 27
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Dan Bruno
Yesterday