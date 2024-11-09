Klay Thompson News: Shooting slump continues

Thompson had 12 points (4-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Suns.

Thompson has been relegated to the role of being a third option in the Mavs' offensive scheme behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and he's definitively struggling to adjust to having fewer touches than ever in his career. Thompson's efficiency has been affected as well. He's failed to reach the 15-point mark in three of his four appearances this month, shooting a meager 33.3 percent from deep in that span.