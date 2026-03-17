Klay Thompson News: Slated for Wednesday return
Thompson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Atlanta.
Thompson is set to return to action Wednesday after receiving two straight games off for rest purposes. He's averaging 13.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.7 minutes over six March appearances.
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