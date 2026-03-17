Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Slated for Wednesday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 4:50pm

Thompson (rest) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game against Atlanta.

Thompson is set to return to action Wednesday after receiving two straight games off for rest purposes. He's averaging 13.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.7 minutes over six March appearances.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Klay Thompson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
NBA
10 Fantasy Basketball Busts of 2025–26: Biggest Disappointments & Drop-Offs
Author Image
Dan Bruno
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
12 days ago