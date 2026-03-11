Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Solid line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Thompson chipped in 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals over 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Hawks.

This was Thompson's eighth game of the campaign with at least 20 points as he turned back the clock in this loss. Despite this solid showing, Thompson remains a low-end fantasy asset due to his lack of upside outside of three-point shooting.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
