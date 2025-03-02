Klay Thompson News: Stays hot from downtown

Thompson produced 16 points (5-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-117 loss to the Bucks.

The 35-year-old is having perhaps his best stretch of the season, particularly from long distance. Thompson has drained at least three three-pointers in seven straight appearances, averaging 16.4 points, 4.3 threes, 3.7 boards, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks during that span while shooting an impressive 46.9 percent from beyond the arc.