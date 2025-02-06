Klay Thompson News: Turns back clock against Boston

Thompson finished Thursday's 127-120 win over the Celtics with 25 points (11-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds over 29 minutes.

Thompson helped the Mavericks get out to a large lead Thursday, scoring 23 of his 25 points in the first half in a performance reminiscent of his 2021-22 NBA Finals performance against Boston. Thompson has scored at least 20 points in three of his last six outings, and over that span, he has shot 44.0 percent from three on 8.3 3PA/G. He'll look to carry that momentum into Saturday's clash against the Rockets.