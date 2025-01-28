Klay Thompson News: Turns back clock Monday

Thompson racked up 23 points (8-15 FG, 7-12 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one block over 24 minutes during Monday's 130-108 victory over the Wizards.

Thompson was coming off a six-point dud (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt) in the loss to the Celtics on Saturday, but he bounced back admirably here and posted one of his best showings of the entire season. The veteran reached the 20-point mark just for the seventh time in 2024-25, and the seven threes made tied a season-high output for him in that category. While it'd be unrealistic to believe he'll shoot at this rate on a sustained basis going forward, Thompson still has value as a potential streaming option in most formats solely based on his three-point shooting ability.