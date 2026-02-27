Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Unlikely to play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Friday's game against Memphis.

The Mavericks are leaning towards giving the veteran a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Thompson expected to sit, Brandon Williams, Miles Kelly and AJ Johnson could be more involved for Dallas.

