Klay Thompson News: Unlikely to play Friday
Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Friday's game against Memphis.
The Mavericks are leaning towards giving the veteran a maintenance day for the second leg of this back-to-back set. With Thompson expected to sit, Brandon Williams, Miles Kelly and AJ Johnson could be more involved for Dallas.
