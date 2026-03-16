Klay Thompson News: Unlikely to play Monday
Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
After resting Sunday, the expectation was that Thompson would suit up Monday, but it looks like he's going to miss both halves of Dallas' back-to-back set. The veteran's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Atlanta.
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