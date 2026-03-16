Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Thompson (rest) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

After resting Sunday, the expectation was that Thompson would suit up Monday, but it looks like he's going to miss both halves of Dallas' back-to-back set. The veteran's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Atlanta.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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