Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Unlikely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 1:42pm

Thompson (rest) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.

Thompson is expected to sit out the front end of this back-to-back set, though he'd likely return for Monday's game in New Orleans if he's ruled out Sunday. If the veteran wing is ultimately ruled out, Naji Marshall and Khris Middleton would be candidates to see a bump in minutes.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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