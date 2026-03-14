Klay Thompson News: Unlikely to play Sunday
Thompson (rest) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Thompson is expected to sit out the front end of this back-to-back set, though he'd likely return for Monday's game in New Orleans if he's ruled out Sunday. If the veteran wing is ultimately ruled out, Naji Marshall and Khris Middleton would be candidates to see a bump in minutes.
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