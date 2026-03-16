Klay Thompson headshot

Klay Thompson News: Won't go Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Thompson (rest) is out for Monday's game against New Orleans.

Thompson will get another night off after also sitting out of Sunday's matchup due to rest purposes. Khris Middleton and John Poulakidas are candidates to once again see an uptick in minutes with Thompson unavailable.

Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks
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