Kobe Brown Injury: Could return Sunday vs. Nuggets
Brown (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Denver, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.
Brown has been sidelined for the last two games due to back soreness, but he could be available for Sunday's game. The second-year center has appeared in just seven regular-season games and is averaging 2.9 points and 2.3 rebounds over 6.7 minutes per game.
