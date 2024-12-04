Fantasy Basketball
Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown Injury: Dealing with herniated disc

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 4, 2024

Brown (back) has a herniated disc and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Brown has been sidelined since Nov. 25 due to back soreness, and a formal diagnosis of a herniated disc complicates his timeline. Brown's return could be dictated by how his body responds to rest and rehabilitation. The second-year forward has logged just 47 minutes across seven appearances thus far, so the Clippers' current rotation will carry on.

Kobe Brown
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
