Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown Injury: Exits early Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Brown won't return to Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves due to lower-back soreness, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports. He'll finish with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes.

Brown drew the start and finished the first half, though he won't return during the second due to the back issue. His next chance to play will come Thursday in Brooklyn. Jalen Slawson started the second half and should help pick up the slack for the remainder of Tuesday's contest.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
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