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Kobe Brown Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Brown (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Brown didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's loss to Minnesota due to lower-back soreness, and he's now questionable for Thursday's contest due to a lumbar sprain. If the 26-year-old forward is unable to suit up in the first leg of this back-to-back, Jalen Slawson, Micah Potter and Obi Toppin would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
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