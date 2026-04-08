Kobe Brown Injury: Listed as questionable

Brown (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nets.

Brown didn't play in the second half of Tuesday's loss to Minnesota due to lower-back soreness, and he's now questionable for Thursday's contest due to a lumbar sprain. If the 26-year-old forward is unable to suit up in the first leg of this back-to-back, Jalen Slawson, Micah Potter and Obi Toppin would be candidates to see increased playing time.