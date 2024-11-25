Kobe Brown Injury: Out for rest of game Monday
Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Celtics due to back soreness, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Brown amassed three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt) across only five minutes in the first half. The 24-year-old's absence shouldn't cause too many waves the rest of the way as he has averaged 2.8 points and 2.7 rebounds across only 7.0 minutes per game in six regular-season appearances.
