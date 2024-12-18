Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown Injury: Out vs. Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Brown (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Brown continues to work his way back from a back injury, and while he's been taking part in shooting drills in recent days, he's not ready to return yet. He's not expected to make much of an impact once he's deemed available, though. Brown is averaging just 6.7 minutes per game across seven bench outings in 2024-25.

Kobe Brown
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now