Kobe Brown Injury: Out vs. Dallas

Brown (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Brown continues to work his way back from a back injury, and while he's been taking part in shooting drills in recent days, he's not ready to return yet. He's not expected to make much of an impact once he's deemed available, though. Brown is averaging just 6.7 minutes per game across seven bench outings in 2024-25.