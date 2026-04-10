Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Brown (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the 76ers.

Brown could potentially miss his second straight contest Friday. If he's unable to play, the Pacers could again rely on Jalen Slawson.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kobe Brown See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 9
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 25 Start/Sit: Who Can You Trust to Close Out the Season?
Author Image
Adam King
4 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: 9 Sleepers to Stream in Final Week
Author Image
Adam King
7 days ago