Kobe Brown Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Brown (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Brown played through the back issue in Friday's loss to the 76ers and logged 27 minutes. We'll have a better idea on Brown's status for Sunday's game based on his activity level at shootaround.
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