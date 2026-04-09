Kobe Brown headshot

Kobe Brown Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Brown (back) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.

Brown has started in each of Indiana's last four games. However, he's dealing with a back injury, so his next chance to suit up will be in Friday's meeting with the 76ers. With Brown ruled out, Jalen Slawson and Obi Toppin are the favorites to see a bump in minutes.

Kobe Brown
Indiana Pacers
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