Kobe Brown Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Brown (back) is listed as out for Thursday's game against Brooklyn.
Brown has started in each of Indiana's last four games. However, he's dealing with a back injury, so his next chance to suit up will be in Friday's meeting with the 76ers. With Brown ruled out, Jalen Slawson and Obi Toppin are the favorites to see a bump in minutes.
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