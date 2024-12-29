Kobe Brown Injury: Sent to G League
The Clippers assigned Brown (back) to the G League's San Diego Clippers on Saturday.
San Diego will play its next game Sunday against the Memphis Hustle, but it's unclear if he was sent to the G League to play in that game or merely to practice Saturday. Either way, the 24-year-old's assignment to the G League appears to be a sign that he's close to returning from the back injury that has kept him from playing since late November.
