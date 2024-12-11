Fantasy Basketball
Kobe Brown

Kobe Brown Injury: Shooting at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 1:03pm

Brown (back) was on-court for shooting drills during Wednesday's practice, although no other activity was mentioned, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Brown remains one week away from his estimated re-evaluation while dealing with a herniated disc in his back. Given the complexity of back injuries, his activity is a good sign, but it adds little detail to his recovery timeline.

Kobe Brown
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
