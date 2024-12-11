Kobe Brown Injury: Shooting at practice
Brown (back) was on-court for shooting drills during Wednesday's practice, although no other activity was mentioned, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.
Brown remains one week away from his estimated re-evaluation while dealing with a herniated disc in his back. Given the complexity of back injuries, his activity is a good sign, but it adds little detail to his recovery timeline.
